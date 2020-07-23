1/
Rose McIlwain Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose McIlwain Smith

Jackson - Rose McIlwain Smith, age 92 of Jackson, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Bells, TN.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

A complete obituary notice will be in Saturday's edition of The Jackson Sun.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
7314275555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved