Rose McIlwain Smith



Jackson - Rose McIlwain Smith, age 92 of Jackson, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Bells, TN.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.



A complete obituary notice will be in Saturday's edition of The Jackson Sun.



George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555













