Leonard Carroll Strength James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
Myrtice Bradley James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
Jeremy Ryan Hatcher James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
National Spotlight
Sterling Magee One half of the acclaimed blues duo Satan & Adam
Guadalupe Ortiz Tejano music legend
Keith Hufnagel Skateboarding legend
Larry Wilson Legendary Hall of Fame safety for the St. Louis Cardinals
W.S. Holland1935 - 2020 Drummer for Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins
Betty Bushman One of the first woman to broadcast a Major League Baseball game
View All National Spotlight ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Notices
This Week - 2 Total
Bradley, Myrtice Graceville, FL
Strength, Leonard Carroll "Bud" Marianna, FL
Recent Condolences for
Bradley, Myrtice 1 entry
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
James & Sikes Funeral Homes Strength, Leonard Carroll "Bud"Bradley, Myrtice
Past Month
Hatcher, Jeremy Ryan Malone, AL
SCURLOCK, WILDA FAYE GRACEVILLE, AL
SHEFFIELD, JOE MARIANNA, FL
KENT, JAMES S. MARIANNA, FL
LEE, LUCILLE P. MARIANNA, FL
NICHOLSON, JOYCE B. MARIANNA, FL
LEE, LUCILLE MARIANNA, FL
LIGGANS, CARL ELLIS MARIANNA, FL
GLASS, SHARON DENISE CHIPLEY, FL
BASFORD, ARTHUR L. MARIANNA, FL
MOSS, MARY FAY Marianna, FL
TILLER, MILDRED BEATRICE MARIANNA, FL
PARKER, CALVIN HULON Panama City, FL
HESS, COY ELRY MARIANNA, FL
MCNEIL, VAUGHN DANVILLE, FL
TIDWELL, MINNIE BELLE DOTHAN, FL
DUMHART, EMMA MARY MARIANNA, FL
GLAZE, BETTY JANE QUINCY, FL
HESS, COY ELRY MARIANNA, FL
CRABTREE, GAROLD WILLIAM NOVATO, FL
HERBERT, DOROTHY VAUGHAN MARIANNA, FL
RAMIN, BIENVENIDO BLASCO PANAMA CITY, FL
FREEMAN-CLERE, CONNIE ANITA MARIANNA, FL
KEYES, JULIA ELIZABETH MARIANNA, FL
MERRITT, LESSIE PEARL MARIANNA, FL
DEMARCO, FRANCES ROSE GRACEVILLE, FL
MONTERO, MANUEL L. MARIANNA, FL
PHILLMON, PAUL EDWARD SNEADS, FL
HORTON, ELLA MAE Tallahassee, FL
MILES, MAUDEEN Graceville, FL
MOORE, MERLON Marianna, FL
WALKER, MARTHA MARIANNA, FL
JETER, BILLY FRANK MARIANNA, FL
TALLEY, CHARLES DAFFIN DOTHAN, FL
WILLIAMS, TOOTSIE GRACEVILLE, FL
DAVIS, HELENE Crystal River, FL
Search Notices & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories