Ann M. Feaster
Lafayette - Ann M. Feaster, 82, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette 2:45 PM Sunday June 28, 2020 having been a patient there for seven days. Ann was born in Lafayette, IN August 28, 1937, the daughter of the late John Adam and Catherine Tresa (Cavanaugh) Ruppert. She was a member of the last graduating class of St. Francis High School in Lafayette, and was a graduate of the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing. Ann married Don W. Feaster in Lafayette May 28, 1979 and he survives. She was employed as a dental technician for Dr. Filmore 30 years, and later worked in the Tippecanoe County Health Department for 15 years. Ann was a loving grandmother, and attended all of her grandchildren's sporting events; she enjoyed bowling, gambling and was a huge Purdue fan and was a die-hard Drew Brees and New Orleans Saints fan. She was a member of the Navy Club, Ship 12 Auxiliary and a life member of the American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary. Surviving with her husband are three daughters, Kathy Creech of Monticello, IN, Elizabeth Warren of Lafayette, IN, Miki Seymour of Monticello, IN; two sons, Mark Davis of Avon, NY and Jeff Davis (Julie) of Lafayette, IN; and a sister, Patty Danaher of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, Bob, Steve, Danny, Holly, Corey, Brady, Jordan, Morgan, Madison, Colen, Jake, Rachel, Chris, Teresa, Haley and Britney; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Andrew, Addy, Layla, Bria, Makai, Everett, Aryia, Cameron, Ethan and Koleen. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Catherine Duffy, Mary Loughead, Margaret Ruppert and JoAnn Brettnacher and by two brothers, Jack and George Ruppert. Due to the Covid 19-Corona Virus, the family will be holding a private service at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Lafayette, with entombment in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Fr. Tim Alkire and Pastor Jordan Baily officiating. A public gathering for family and friends will occur when allowed. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to the American Heart Association. Please leave messages and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Feaster family.
Lafayette - Ann M. Feaster, 82, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette 2:45 PM Sunday June 28, 2020 having been a patient there for seven days. Ann was born in Lafayette, IN August 28, 1937, the daughter of the late John Adam and Catherine Tresa (Cavanaugh) Ruppert. She was a member of the last graduating class of St. Francis High School in Lafayette, and was a graduate of the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing. Ann married Don W. Feaster in Lafayette May 28, 1979 and he survives. She was employed as a dental technician for Dr. Filmore 30 years, and later worked in the Tippecanoe County Health Department for 15 years. Ann was a loving grandmother, and attended all of her grandchildren's sporting events; she enjoyed bowling, gambling and was a huge Purdue fan and was a die-hard Drew Brees and New Orleans Saints fan. She was a member of the Navy Club, Ship 12 Auxiliary and a life member of the American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary. Surviving with her husband are three daughters, Kathy Creech of Monticello, IN, Elizabeth Warren of Lafayette, IN, Miki Seymour of Monticello, IN; two sons, Mark Davis of Avon, NY and Jeff Davis (Julie) of Lafayette, IN; and a sister, Patty Danaher of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, Bob, Steve, Danny, Holly, Corey, Brady, Jordan, Morgan, Madison, Colen, Jake, Rachel, Chris, Teresa, Haley and Britney; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Andrew, Addy, Layla, Bria, Makai, Everett, Aryia, Cameron, Ethan and Koleen. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Catherine Duffy, Mary Loughead, Margaret Ruppert and JoAnn Brettnacher and by two brothers, Jack and George Ruppert. Due to the Covid 19-Corona Virus, the family will be holding a private service at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Lafayette, with entombment in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Fr. Tim Alkire and Pastor Jordan Baily officiating. A public gathering for family and friends will occur when allowed. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to the American Heart Association. Please leave messages and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Feaster family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.