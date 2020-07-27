Barbara F. Kampen
West Lafayette - Barbara F. Kampen, 92, a loving and faithful wife, mother and servant of God, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born January 11, 1928, in Kalamzoo, MI, to the late Frank and Dorthea (VanElk) Spitters. Her faith and family were the two most important things in her life.
Barbara graduated from Kalamazoo High School and was the State Badminton Champion in 1943. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang in opera's, musicals and weddings.
In 1948 she married Emerson Kampen in Kalamazoo, MI and he preceded her in death in 1995.
She was a member of Covenant Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Garden Club, PEO and Current Topic Club.
Barbara served on the board of Prophetstown State Park. She was an avid Purdue sports fan and attended most of the football and basketball games.
Barbara enjoyed knitting, golfing and bowling. She loved her family and could be heard cheering on her children and grandchildren at all their sporting events.
Surviving are her children Douglas Kampen of Baton Rouge, LA, (daughter Kerrie Kampen), Joanie Dunham of Swedesboro, NJ, (daughter Carol (Luke) Ackerman, son Ben Dunham), Laura (Jeff) Shiver of West Lafayette, (daughters Brittany, Paige and Nicole, son John (Lindsey) Shiver), Emerson Kampen II (deceased) daughter-in-law Debi Kampen (Denny)Bigler of Yorktown, (sons Brent (Betsy) Bigler, Evan, Emerson III (Kylie) and Elliott Kampen), Debbie (Steve) Smith of Chesapeake, VA, (sons Ryan (Katherine), Brandon (Gretchen) and Brett Smith, daughter Amanda Smith), Cindy (David) Van Zelst of Glenview, IL, (daughters Christina, Danielle and Olivia Van Zelst, son Nate Van Zelst), Pam (Dan) Mayes of Beavercreek, OH, (sons Matthew, Thomas and Zachary Mayes, daughter Brooke Mayes), great grandchildren Nora, Piper and Kate Bigler, Emerson IV (deceased), Kallen, Kole and Klay Kampen, Ellie Kate, Johanna and baby Smith).
Also surviving are her brothers Frank (Nancy) Spitters of Plainwell, MI, Don (Linda) Spitters of Murfreesboro, TN.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son Emerson Kampen II, great grandson Emerson Kampen IV, siblings Joan White, Mary Lou Van Dam and James Spitters.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Pastor Rob Eyman officiating. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tecumseh Children's Camp Fund, (www.camptecumseh.org
), Muscular Dystrophy Foundation (www.mda.donerdrive.com
) and Alzheimer's Association
(www.act.alz.org
). You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.