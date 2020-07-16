1/
Bill Clawson
Bill Clawson (Delphi, IN) Memorial Service: Sunday, 7/26 at the Wabash and Erie Canal Interpretive Center, 1030 West Washington Street, Delphi, Indiana with an Open Memorial Service from 2:00 to 3:00 and Open Visitation from 3:00 to 5:00. Social distancing will be practiced and the family respectively requests that you wear a mask. If you would like to make a donation in Bill's honor, you can donate to the Aboite Baptist Church, the Delphi Baptist Church or Maple Lawn Cemetery.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wabash and Erie Canal Interpretive Center
JUL
26
Memorial service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Wabash and Erie Canal Interpretive Center
