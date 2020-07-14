1/1
Caroline Wolfe
Caroline Wolfe

Oxford - Caroline Wolfe, 91, of Oxford, died, Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born December 24, 1928, in Oxford, to the late George & Ruby (Laird) Finch. She was a 1946 graduate of Oxford High School. She married, Ralph Edward "Muggs" Wolfe, August 15, 1947, in Oxford; he survives. Caroline was a homemaker & also drove a school bus, for 24 years, for the Benton Community School Corporation. She was a member of the Oxford Federated Church. Caroline loved spending time with her family, was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, gardening & canned her own vegetables.

Surviving with her Husband, Ralph Edward "Muggs" Wolfe, are a Daughter, Lynn (Rick) Boehle, 4 Grandchildren, Jeremie (Harley Myers) Boehle, Chanel (Chris Latta) Boehle, Rebecca (Christopher) Shepperd & Elizabeth (Scott) Dadacz & 12 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a Son, James Alan Wolfe, Brother, George Finch, Jr. & a Granddaughter-in-Law, Heather Boehle.

Graveside Services will be at 10 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Justus Cemetery, 805 S. Howard St., Oxford, IN, with Glenn Bussa officiating. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Caroline's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Caroline.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
