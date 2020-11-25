David Harmon
Kokomo - David Harmon, 73, of Kokomo, passed away surrounded by family at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born January 29, 1947 in Lafayette to the late Kenneth and Naomi (North) Harmon. David was a 1965 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
His first marriage was to Sharon Hall on October 22, 1965; they divorced. He later married Betty Douglas on May 6, 1987; Betty passed away March 28, 2008. For the past several years, David enjoyed spending time with his close friend, Martha Barajas, she survives.
David was a member of the Indiana Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He worked as an electrician for Alcoa for 33 years and also for Huston Electric.
David was an avid guitarist and appreciated all instruments. He enjoyed collecting antique tools and loved time he spent with his favorite dog, Bella.
He is survived by his two sons, Rick (Jennifer) Harmon of Phoenix, AZ and Mike Harmon of Lafayette. Also surviving is a brother, Larry (Patricia) Harmon of Houston, TX.
David is preceded in death by his parents and second wife, Betty.
A graveside open to the public will be held for David at 11 AM (EST) Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Brookston IOOF Cemetery. Face mask are required to attend.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
.