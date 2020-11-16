David W. Lambert
David W. Lambert, 55, died suddenly Friday, November 13, 2020 in the ER at St. Joseph Hospital, Kokomo. Dave was born to Wayne and Alice Shaw Lambert on March 27, 1965 in Kokomo. On March 7, 1992 Dave married his love, Stephanie Brown, in Camden, IN.
Dave was continually active in Carroll County. He worked his hands to the bone serving his community. He spent 16 years with Carroll County Pork Producers, now known as Carroll County Ag Association. Dave served many of those years as an officer and leader of the organizations promotional cooking programs. He served the 4-H youth community on the Carroll County Exhibit Association and as the swine Superintendent "Boss Hog" for many years leading, promoting, and seeing that necessary equipment was provided for the youth. He served on the Town and Country Baseball board, the Flora Youth Baseball League. Dave ran for Carroll County School Board because of his devotion to the students, staff, and taxpayer. He served from 2006 - 2018 and again was appointed to serve on November 10, 2020. During his time with the school board, he served as a member, Vice President and President. Dave was proud to be involved with the fieldhouse construction and seeing it completed to Carroll standards. Dave's love was Carroll High School, from his being a student to seeing his two boys there. Dave was the first Carroll football player selected to play in the North/South All Star Game in Indianapolis in 1982. He passed on a full ride scholarship to play football at Triton College in Chicago. Dave chose instead to start his dream to farm his own land. Dave succeeded with Lambert Farms, one of the biggest hog operations in Carroll County. Dave and Stephanie started the farm completely on their own in 2001. Dave and Stephanie will always be grateful to Bill Pickart for showing Dave what it takes to have your own family business. He has passed his hard work ethic to his two sons, John and Cason. Dave was a proud and humble man serving others. One of his friends said, "if you needed help, Dave would make sure it happened."
Dave is survived by his wife: Stephanie. Two sons: John Lambert of Burlington and Cason Lambert at home. Mother: Alice Lambert of Delphi. Two sisters: Deb (Chuck) Foreman of Camden and Deanne Lambert of Camden. Two brothers: Darrell Stewart of Burlington and Duane Stewart of Logansport. He is preceded by his father Wayne and brother Doug.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carroll High School's main gym. The family request 6ft social distancing, a face covering worn at all times while visiting and no physical contact with the Lambert Family because of the COVID-19 virus. Private family service will be Thursday with burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Brad Burton will officiate. Memorial donations to Carroll County Agriculture Association for the David W. Lambert Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 62 Flora, IN 46929. Envelopes will be available at the school during Dave's calling. Online condolences may be given at www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com
or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page.