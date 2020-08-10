Delores Irene Gardiner Rush
Brookston - Delores Irene Gardiner Rush, 92, of Brookston, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home of West Lafayette.
Delores was born April 17, 1928 in Brookston, Indiana to the late Bertis and Pearl (Redding) Gardiner. She graduated from Brookston High School in 1946.
Delores married the love of her life Don on November 27, 1948 and together they spent 66 years raising children, working the farm and raising calves.
Delores used the skills she learned from working at the White County REMC and Post Office to manage Don's milk route accounts and the farm.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed journaling, crossword puzzles, sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows Andy Griffith and Gunsmoke.
Surviving are her children, Neal (Kathleen) Rush of Indianapolis, Larry (Donna Lynn) Rush of Brookston and Donnadee (Kevin) Myers of Brookston and a daughter-in-law, Cathi Rush of Lafayette. Delores loved spending time with her family, especially her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents and husband is a son, Jerry and three brothers, Gleason, Dale & Charles Gardiner.
Private family services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Spring Creek Cemetery just east of Brookston; Rev. David Doles & Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Spring Creek Cemetery in memory of the 30 years of service and care Delores and her husband Don provided to the cemetery.
A video of the graveside service will be uploaded shortly after the service and can be watched by clicking the link embedded in the bottom of Mrs. Rush's obituary page located at Clapperfuneralservices.com
. Those wishing may leave online condolences there as well.