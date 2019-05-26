Services
Donald Gordon
Donald Ray Gordon Obituary
Donald R. Gordon, 87, of Lafayette died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home with family near.

He was born, June 13, 1931 in Lafayette to the late Dale and Mertie (Cooksey) Gordon and was a graduate of Stockwell High School. Donald married Patricia L. Woody on December 24, 1971 in Lafayette, she survives. He worked a Factory Foreman at Peerless Wire Goods for 21 years before working at and retiring in 1996 from Sommer Metalcraft in Crawfordsville after 17 years.

Donald was an avid bowler and was entered in to the Lafayette Bowling Hall of Fame in 1988. He was also voted Mr. Bowler in 2009. He was a huge fan of Purdue Basketball and Football and was also a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia; 5 children, Jeffrey A. (Crystal Lucas) Gordon, Jonathan M. (Vicki) Woody, Cheryl (Vern) Bergeson, Brenda (Tom) Beaver, Donna (Reed) Aiken; 7 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 step-great grandchildren; sister, Janice Runner; 2 brothers, James Gordon and Gary (Linda) Gordon; multiple nieces, nephews; great nieces, and great nephews. Precede in death by his two brothers Robert and David Gordon

There will be no services. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 26, 2019
