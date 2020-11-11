1/1
Donnabelle Julien Brummett
Donnabelle Julien Brummett

Linden - Donnabelle Julien Brummett was called home to be with her Savior on Sunday November 8th 2020. Donnabelle was born 8-6-1934 to Paul and Edna (Leffler) Julien in Carroll County. She grew up in Tippecanoe and Carroll counties and

she graduated from Battleground HS in 1952 and went on to take accounting classes. She met LaVern Brummett at a square dance and were later married on May 17, 1957.

They made their home in Tippecanoe county and then Montgomery where she still lived. She worked several different accounting jobs but her heart was in raising her children and caring for over 75 foster children and watching day care children. She was a member of Woodland Heights Christian church where she played the piano and organ and worked in the nursery for over 30 years. She loved to cook and bake pies, she also crocheted, knitted and sewed for many as well as work puzzles and play cards and games.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Danny Julien and daughter Terri Swisher.

She is survived by her son Tim Brummett (Tammy), daughter Lisa Marlett (Joe), son in law Joe Swisher, 5 grandchildren ,Matthew Swisher (Rebecca Shane) Julie Bogan (Joshua) Andrea Kellogg (Ben), Breanne Dale(Nathan) Jordan Brummett (Katelyn Brown) And 8 great grandchildren. Sister Marilyn Schnepp, sister-in-law Sherry Julien and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Through the Gate, PO BOX 6 , Linden Indiana, 47955. This became a very special part of Donna's life in her last few years and gave her a new purpose to love and mentor these ladies.

Donna's Celebration of Life Service will be at Woodland Heights Christian Church 468 Woodland Heights Dr., Crawfordsville, In 47933 on November 21, 2020 from 1-4 with the service starting at 4. The family asks that all wear masks and refrain from hugging. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
