Dorothy "Dottie" Linback
Lafayette - Dorothy Dean "Dottie" Linback, 83, of Lafayette passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East.
She was born February 5, 1937 in Pulaski County, to the late John and Cora (Link) Reutebuch. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School.
On August 27, 1955 she married Melvin R. "Bud" Linback in Pulaski, IN. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2008.
Dottie worked for Landis and Gyr before retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Moose Lodge. Dottie enjoyed crocheting, woodworking and traveling with her family.
Surviving are her children: Melvin Linback, Jr., Vickey Neal, Mark Linback, Marcia Roller all of Lafayette and Terry (Jody) Linback of Rossville; siblings: Jerald "Jerry" Reutebuch, Marjorie Hanus, Betty (Paul) Desabatine, Marlene (Ron) Roth, KayAnn (Tom) Derheimer, Sharon (Jerry) Cloud and Marsha (Rich) Lehman. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Bud, she is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, grandson Mark C. Linback and daughter-in-law, Jody Linback.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM- 2:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Father Eric Underwood officiating. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
or the American Diabetes Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com