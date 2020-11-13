Hugh W. Galema Jr.
Lafayette - Hugh W. Galema, Jr., 88, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30pm.
He was born August 23, 1932, in Lafayette to the late Hugh, Sr. and Alice (Brinkman) Galema. He was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and served in the United States Army from 1952 - 1954. He married Agnes Strawsma in Lafayette on May 30, 1953 and she survives. Hugh and his wife Agnes are owners of Galema & Strawsma Construction Company, founded in 1964, building over 300 custom homes in the Lafayette area.
He was a member of Heartland Community Church, formerly First Reformed Church, where he served as Choir Director, Deacon, and Elder. He also taught adult Sunday School for over 30 years and actively distributed Bibles as a member of Gideon's International. Hugh sang baritone for the Wooden Shoe Four, a gospel quartet for more than 30 years. Hugh also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity on several projects. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, camping, attending sporting events, gospel concerts and spending time with family. One of his goals in life was to make people laugh with his quick wit. Those who knew him would say he was successful in achieving this goal.
Along with his wife Agnes, he is survived by 3 children, Daniel (Carolyn) Galema, Sharon (Doug) Howe, and Jerry (Deana) Galema, all of Lafayette; 8 grandchildren - Melissa (Matt) Rust, Adam Galema, John (Deidra) Howe, Katie Howe, Courtney (Justin) Bennett, Hailey Howe, Tyler Galema and Bailey Galema; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Raymond Linville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Heartland Community Church, 3900 East 300 North, Lafayette, IN, 47905.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00am, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Community Church with Rev. Brandon Smith officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Memorial contributions in Hugh's name may be given to the Heartland Community Church, 3900 E 300 N, Lafayette, IN 47905, or Gideons International. Due to the Covid-19 MASKS are required in church.
