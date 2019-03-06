Jill A. Berry



Lafayette - Jill A. Berry, 63, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home. She was born March 30, 1955, in Lafayette to the late Edward J. McFadden and Fern M Rosenbarger.



Jill graduated from Delphi High School and on August 27, 1988, she married Gerry Berry in Delphi and he survives.



Jill had worked as a Teacher's Assitant at Mudcock School and Jefferson High School. She enjoyed gardening, art and crafts, vacationing in Florida and her beloved cats.



Surviving along with her husband is her daughter Rene E. Mills of O'Fallon, MO, step daughters Amber Upgraf of MI, Mellanie (Kit) Miller of West Point, grandchildren Thomas, Lucy, Megan, Ashley, Kasey, Samantha, Elizabeth, Kariel, Fallon and Brandon. Also surviving is her brother John (Karen) McFadden of Delphi and a sister Jackie (Daniel) McGuire of Ft Wayne and her beloved cat Tom Tom. Jill was preceded in death by her brother Ronald McFadden.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made the Almost Home Humane Society in Jill's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary