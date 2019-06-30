Lilly Cramsey



Lafayette - Lily Anna Cramsey, 12, passed away June 27th at 7:35 a.m. at Riley Children's Hospital.



Lily was the vibrant, beautiful, and strong daughter of Robert T. and Maggie Fields Cramsey. She was born in Lafayette, on January 30, 2007, on her dad's birthday, with a full head of dark hair. She was the funniest, cutest little girl in the world.



Lily just finished 6th grade at St. Lawrence Elementary School, ready to begin next school year at Central Catholic. She loved her school and parish family. She was an athlete and loved volleyball, soccer, and gymnastics. She had a competitive spirit and LOVED beating the boys in gym class, especially in dodgeball!



Lily loved music and was the self-proclaimed biggest fan of Justin Bieber. She loved people and made friends wherever she went. She would often compliment, say "hi", or high-five people she didn't know, just because. She wasn't afraid of anything or anyone. She was honest and sincere. She wanted to be an anesthesiologist or a nurse when she grew up.



Lily took her roles as big sister and friend very seriously. She was always there for her siblings, many cousins, and friends. She had honed a hilarious Australian accent. She was naturally good at most things. She was really good at doing hair and makeup. She was a good cook and loved to make french toast. She loved the colors aqua, robin's egg blue, and rose gold. She loved her room, which she had decorated with love and care.



Lily's beautiful spirit and heart will live on forever. She was so deeply and incredibly loved. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Maggie Cramsey; siblings: Bella, Robbie, Ben, Dylan of Bainbridge, and Dora, of California; grandparents: Jerry and Cyndy Shafer, Mike and Janet Fields, Daelene Powers, John L. Cramsey; great-grandmothers Bea Yoder and Corinne McCann; aunts and uncles: Kelsey and Ryan Deford, Melissa Fields, Courtney Shafer, Shad and Katie Shafer, John Cramsey II, and Jeffrey Barber; Cousins: Logan and Zoey; Jeffrey and Elizabeth; Ellie, Jake and Emma; McKalyn



Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday July 5, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Funeral mass will take place Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at St. Lawrence, with Fr. Eric Underwood officiating.