Ronald E. Cripe



Fowler - Ronald E. Cripe, 59, of Fowler, IN passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. Born July 24, 1961, Ron was the son of the late Lloyd & Marilyn (Sherfick) Cripe.



Ron married Kimberly Leonard on February 25, 1989 and she survives. They had 3 children Kayla Cripe (Eric Burns), Chelsey (Derick) Hamrick, & Cameron Cripe. He was the rock and foundation of his family. He adored his 3 children and was the most supportive and loving father.



Ron graduated from Benton Central High School Class of 1979. He still proudly holds the basketball rebound record and was part of the school's first semi-state team. He continued his education and basketball career at Marian College in Indianapolis where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He worked as the Administrator for the Tippecanoe County Health Department for 25 years.



He was deeply loved for his sense of humor, pure heart, and upbeat attitude through all of life's hardships. He made it look easy to bring joy and laughter to every room he entered. He loved to make friends, family, and even strangers laugh with his quick wit and love for one-liners. He was a one-of-a-kind person and his loss has been so deeply felt by the many who loved him.



He is survived by his wife and children, a brother, Rick Cripe, and sisters Nancy Cripe and Vicky (Alan) Leuck, uncle Bill (Marjorie) Sherfick, very close friend Jack (Gelene) Walter, as well as many nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and sister-in-law Linda Cripe.



A visitation will be held for family and friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11am-2pm at Fowler Christian Church with a service immediately following. Windler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









