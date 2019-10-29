|
|
Stanley M. Shaw
Battle Ground - Stanley M. Shaw, 84, of Battle Ground passed on to his heavenly home at 10:10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mulberry Healthcare Center.
Born on July 4, 1935 in Parkston, South Dakota, he was the son of the late George and Jensina (Thompson) Shaw. Through their encouragement he attended South Dakota State University majoring in Pharmacy. By grace, he was encouraged to obtain a MS degree from South Dakota State University and PhD degree from Purdue University. He conducted research with radioactivity and entered into the Department of Bionucleonics in the College of Pharmacy in 1962 to continue research in that field.
While an instructor at South Dakota State University, he was encouraged to date Excellda J. Watke, a talented pharmacy student. On August 13, 1961 they married and one year later he brought his bride to Purdue University. They remained there throughout their 58 years of marriage.
At Purdue University and nationally, Stan was best known for his contributions to nuclear pharmacy. He initiated courses for undergraduate pharmacy students as the area of practice emerged in the early 1970s. He was a leader and strong advocate for recognition of nuclear pharmacy at the national professional level and for nuclear pharmacy to become the first area in pharmacy to be recognized as a specialty by the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties. This was followed by his and other's efforts to develop procedures to recognize nuclear pharmacists as board certified. Stan was considered an encourager, motivator and mentor for students and practitioners in his field. He credited his success to the Lord and to his faithful and amazing wife Excellda.
Survivors include his wife, Excellda, as well as his three daughters, Kim Shaw, Renee Sibery (husband Rod) and Elena Snell (husband Brian) and four grandchildren, Tyler Sibery (wife Krista), Hannah Sibery, Jenna Sibery and Olivia Snell.
Our heartfelt thanks for the loving care he received from nurse Carol, nurse Sarah, numerous healthcare aids at Mulberry Health and to SouthernCare hospice for their guidance.
Visitation will be from 5:00- 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, West Lafayette, IN.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the church with Pastor Linda Sproull officiating and visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019