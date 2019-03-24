Thelma M. Brost



Oxford - Thelma M. Brost, 98, of Oxford, IN passed away at Cumberland Pointe Healthcare in West Lafayette 2:45 PM Friday March 22, 2019. She was born in Freeland Park, IN September 18, 1920, the daughter of the late Bernard and Rose Malady Schroeder and was a graduate of Fowler, IN High School. Thelma married William Harold Brost in Fowler, IN July 28, 1942 and he preceded her in death November 9, 2005. She was a homemaker, but had previously been employed at the Farm Service Association office in Fowler for a number of years. Thelma was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford, a member of the Oxford Catholic Cemetery Board and a member of the Bible Study and Bridge Club at Fowler. Surviving are five sons, Robert H. Brost (Donna) of Glendale, AZ; William J. Brost of Oxford, IN; Thomas E. Brost (Susan) of Oxford, IN; Kevin D. Brost (Nancy) of Oxford, IN and Keith G. Brost (Liz) of Fowler, IN. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen S. Skoog; a grandson, Andrew Brost, three brothers and three sisters. Friends may call at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford from the Rosary at 8:45 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Tuesday March 26, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. The interment will follow in Oxford Catholic Cemetery. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to the Sacred Heart Catholic School at Fowler or the . Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Brost family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 24, 2019