Alice Houle
1948 - 2020
Alice Dawn Daley Houle, 72, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 7, 1948, in Rome, NY; she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mable Cosgrove Daley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Daley; and a sister, Joyce Baye. She was a homemaker, an avid gardener, and loved to fish.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph L. Houle Sr. of the home; two sons, Joseph L. Houle Jr. and fiancé Scarlett Harris of Jacksonville, Russell Houle and wife Shawna of Hubert; a brother, Joseph Daley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two sisters, Donna Daley of Lakeland, FL, Joni Daley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Pastor Mike Schwalm officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Eastern NC Chapter; 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101; Raleigh, NC 27612.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
