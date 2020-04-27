Bruce Calvin Rhoades, 77, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
Born in Hartford, CT on November 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Bayard and Beatrice Rhoades. His wife, Chiyoko Rhoades also preceded him in death. Bruce retired from the USMC as a GYSGT and later worked as a CPA in Jacksonville.
Surviving are a sister, Beverly Corey and husband James of Walpole, NH; a niece, Terri Corey of Walpole, NH; two nephews, Timothy Corey and wife Vickie of Norwich, NY, Steven Corey Sr. and wife Ann of Walpole, NH; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Caitlin Plummer, Lauren Tramontina, Jillian Tramontina, Cassandra Corey, Cameron Corey, Bridget Rolfs, Steven Corey Jr., and Joseph Corey.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date once services are allowed to resume. Private burial will be in New Walpole Cemetery in Walpole, NH.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020