Sneads Ferry, NC – Doris Smith Vaughn, 77, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Liberty Commons Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Chapel, Jacksonville. Graveside Services will follow at Onslow Memorial Park, with Rev Crandall Fountain and Wallace F. Vaughn officiating.
She was preceded by her parents, Ralph and Eva Lee Smith, and her sister, Lynda Parrish. She is survived by her husband, Wallace Vaughn of the home; her son, Ronald Vaughn and wife Belinda of Sneads Ferry, NC; her daughter Karen Vaughn of Sneads Ferry, NC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Sneads Ferry Freewill Baptist Building Fund. Electronic condolences may be sent to jonesfh.org.