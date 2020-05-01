Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Ketchum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Ketchum gained his wings and journeyed home to heaven on April 25, 2020.

His wings were ready, but we were not. Heaven now has their hands full, for my dad has always been a ball of energy. There is no way they are going to keep him contained. Henry Ketchum was not a conventional man, he was a unique spirit, one of a kind. Henry was a talented brick mason and his gifted hands have blessed many houses and buildings in Onslow County. He had the biggest, most genuine heart of anyone you have ever known. He welcomed everyone with open arms and was loved by so many family and friends. He will truly be missed. We will cherish our memories and stories we all have in our hearts, memories of his ideas, his ingenuity, his unique creativity. He was the master of escape. His name will continue to bring smiles for our days to come. Grandma Sadie Mae, Aunt Janette, Uncle Ebbie, and Kimberly were all there to greet him at the gates of heaven. In the meantime, he will serve as our guardian angel and I am sure we will keep him busy with his brother, Donald Ketchum; sister, Katie Taylor; and all of his children and grandchildren here on Earth. He is special to far too many to list, his children and family extended way farther than blood. We will celebrate his life at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his Richlands residence.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.

