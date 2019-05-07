Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Underseth. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary

Sea Level - Janice Marie Mason Underseth, 83, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City.

She was born August 3,1935, in Swansboro, NC; daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Louise Kirkman Mason.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 , in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Keith Wall officiating. Burial will follow at the Ward Cemetery in Swansboro. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

She was a graduate of ECU, class of 1957. She was a retired primary education teacher, having taught in Chocowinity, Swansboro, Wilmington, Elizabeth City, and New Bern schools.

Music was a pleasure and major interest in her life, especially her career as a church organist at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Bern and churches in Swansboro and Wilmington.

She is survived by husband of 62 years, William O. Underseth; daughter, Annette Underseth Lab (Gary) of Lillington, NC; son, Andy Underseth (Janet) of Swansboro; grandson, Cameron Morton Underseth; granddaughter, Allison Grace Underseth; sister, Margaret Slate of Swansboro; niece, Barbara Wright (Jerry); and a nephew, Warren Slate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Department, First Baptist Church, Swansboro, 614 W. Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.

Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

