JACKSONVILLE, NC - Joseph Reeves Lorson, 85, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Father Gregory Spencer will be officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mr. Lorson was born at Parris Island, SC; and was the son of the late Joseph L. and Essie C. Lorson. He was also preceded by three sisters, Yvonne Crevier, Joyce Whitman and Agatha Jenkins; four brothers, William B. Lorson, Basil R. Lorson, Douglas S. Lorson and Cole Lorson. Mr. Lorson served his country with the United States Marine Corps for more than 22 years and obtained the rank of GySgt.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mava L. Lorson of the home; daughter, Mary Elaine Brady (John) of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Joseph E. Lorson (Malissa) of Surf City, NC; grandchildren, Jonathan Brady, Beth Brady, Joshua Lorson, Jeniffer Lorson, Justin Lorson, Jacquelyne Lorson, Caitlyn Ausherman and Allison Cook; great-grandchildren, Echo Brady, Mia Carawan, Leo Anderson, Oliver Ausherman and Henry Ausherman; brothers, Brendan Lorson, Marcian Lorson and Martin Lorson.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

