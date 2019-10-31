Guest Book View Sign Service Information Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 (910)-298-0200 Visitation 12:30 PM Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Elizabeth Brown Lanier, age 88, of Surf City, NC went to be with our Lord, October 27, 2019. She passed at home of natural causes surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, at Serenity Funeral Home with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m., followed by burial at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Chapel by the Bay, P.O. Box 2946, Surf City, NC 28445.

Wilma is preceded in death by her father, David Edward "Ned" Brown and mother, Anna Laura Wiggins Brown; and her husband, David Clarence "DC" Lanier.

Born at home in Rose Hill, NC on May 15, 1931. She graduated from Chinquapin High School in 1950. Wilma and D.C. were married October 9, 1953. Together, they founded Lanier's Campground in 1975. They enjoyed traveling to different countries as well as camping throughout the continental United States. They donated land for Chapel By the Bay Church. She was responsible for establishing the choir where she enjoyed singing for over 20 years. Not only was she dedicated to the church but her family. Wilma enjoyed carving, quilting, fishing, gardening and shopping. Her favorite pastime was a home cooked meal on a table surrounded by her family. Her best friend was her mother-in-law, Hettie "Granny" Pickett Lanier.

She is survived by her four children, Elizabeth Lanier Outlaw and husband "Dobby" Dovelle Jr. of Albertson, Wayne Lanier and wife Robin of Surf City, Donna Lanier and friend, Barry Meready of Hampstead, Sandra Lanier Raynor and husband Lynn of Hampstead.

Grandchildren, Dovelle "Dee" Outlaw III, Phillip Outlaw and wife Dory, LeeAnna Outlaw Wilson and husband Clayton, Jordan Lanier Barkman and husband Brian, Alena Mitchell

