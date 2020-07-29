Catherine Kruckvich, 95, of Clairington, Pa., and formerly of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville, Pa.
She was born September 24, 1924, in Everson, the daughter of the late George and Mary Duda Legutki.
Catherine was a member of St. Dominic R. C. Church of Seigel and a former member of St. Malachy R.C. Church of Sterling Heights, MI, as well as the Partner Parish St. Joseph R. C. Church, Everson.
She was a retired Executive Secretary for Colt Industries of Warren, Michigan with 32 years of Service.
She is survived by numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Her Sister-In-Laws: Esther Kruckvich of McClure and Ann Giles of VA.
Catherine was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Catherine was preceded in death by her, Husband, Thomas A. Kruckvich (Nov. 4, 2005) and a number of siblings.
Catherine's family invites friends to the Partner Parish St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10AM for viewing until 10:45 AM, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11AM Celebrated with Rev. Elmer Alforque, as Celebrant.
Committal Services and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.
