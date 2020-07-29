1/1
Catherine Kruckvich
1924 - 2020
Catherine Kruckvich, 95, of Clairington, Pa., and formerly of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville, Pa.

She was born September 24, 1924, in Everson, the daughter of the late George and Mary Duda Legutki.

Catherine was a member of St. Dominic R. C. Church of Seigel and a former member of St. Malachy R.C. Church of Sterling Heights, MI, as well as the Partner Parish St. Joseph R. C. Church, Everson.

She was a retired Executive Secretary for Colt Industries of Warren, Michigan with 32 years of Service.

She is survived by numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

Her Sister-In-Laws: Esther Kruckvich of McClure and Ann Giles of VA.

Catherine was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Catherine was preceded in death by her, Husband, Thomas A. Kruckvich (Nov. 4, 2005) and a number of siblings.

Catherine's family invites friends to the Partner Parish St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10AM for viewing until 10:45 AM, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11AM Celebrated with Rev. Elmer Alforque, as Celebrant.

Committal Services and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.

To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Partner Parish St. Joseph R.C. Church
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Partner Parish St. Joseph R.C. Church
JUL
30
Interment
St. Joseph Parish Cemetery
