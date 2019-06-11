Frank E. Brosky, 54, of Brookville (formerly of Brockway), died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born January 3, 1965, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Robert Brosky and the late Sally Edinger Bonavida.
Mr. Brosky did carpentry work for Morgan & Keller Construction Company in Maryland. He was of the Protestant faith. He was a former member of the VFW in Brockway, and enjoyed music, building, and construction.
Surviving are two daughters, Paige Brosky of Brookville and Alena Brosky of Brockway; one granddaughter, Zimmie; two brothers, Rodney Brosky of Ridgway and Rick Brosky of DuBois; and two sisters, Sandra Yeaney of DuBois and Sally Jo Lathorp and her husband, Darrin, of Brookville.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 11 to June 12, 2019