He was born to the late Lawrence Perry and Charlotte Arlene (Zimmerman) Ford on August 12, 1954, in Brookville, Pa.; Charlotte survives him.



Jim attended the Brookville Area School District and graduated from Vo-Tech. He was a school van driver for many years, which was his family's business. He was also a township supervisor for Pine Creek Township.



Jim was an auto mechanic all his life. He enjoyed driving racecars at the Marion Center Speedway. He was a past stock class feature winner at the Marion Center Speedway.



In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by two brothers, William Allen Ford, and Robert E. Ford.



In addition to his father, Jim is preceded in death by one nephew, Michael Lawrence Ford; his paternal grandparents, Fred Willis and Marjorie M. (Burkett) Ford; and his maternal grandparents, Ralph Albert and Nora Ethel (Buzzard) Zimmerman.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 1 – 3 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Emerickville, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.



345 Main St

Brookville , PA 15825

(814) 849-7375

