Martha Ann Goetzenberger, 87, formerly of Fairfield, PA, died Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, at Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.
Born June 18, 1932, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and June (Shaffer) Reitz. She was the wife of Edward B. Goetzenberger, of New Oxford, PA, to whom she was married to for 63 years.
Mrs. Goetzenberger was a 1950 graduate of Brookville High School and a 1953 graduate of Grove City College. She worked at various places throughout her career including the CIA, the Polio Foundation, Christ Episcopal School in Rockville, MD, The Bullis School in Potomac, MD, and she was a member of the Heritage Society of DAR.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her son William Goetzenberger and his wife Gale, of Darnestown, MD, and her four grandchildren, Robert, Lindsay, William and Kendall. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Goetzenberger.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.