Martha Ann Goetzenberger
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Ann Goetzenberger, 87, formerly of Fairfield, PA, died Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, at Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.

Born June 18, 1932, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and June (Shaffer) Reitz. She was the wife of Edward B. Goetzenberger, of New Oxford, PA, to whom she was married to for 63 years.

Mrs. Goetzenberger was a 1950 graduate of Brookville High School and a 1953 graduate of Grove City College. She worked at various places throughout her career including the CIA, the Polio Foundation, Christ Episcopal School in Rockville, MD, The Bullis School in Potomac, MD, and she was a member of the Heritage Society of DAR.

In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her son William Goetzenberger and his wife Gale, of Darnestown, MD, and her four grandchildren, Robert, Lindsay, William and Kendall. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Goetzenberger.

Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
27 East Main Street
Fairfield, PA 17320
(717) 642-8266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved