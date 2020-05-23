Marsha Lee Wolverton
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha Lee Wolverton passed away suddenly at swedish Medical Center on May 14, 2020 at the age of 54. Marsha was born to Nolla and Mark Mitchell on Sept. 1, 1966 in Pontiac, Michigan. Marsha went to school in Kingston, Michigan. After graduating Marsha moved to Colorado in 2001. In 2012 Marsha moved to Sterling. Colorado. While living in Sterling Marsha made many friends and family. Marsha had the biggest heart and had alot of compassion for everyone she met. Her biggest joy in her life, was her dog Buddy. Marsha left behind 3 brothers, 3 sisters and 4 children. She also left behind her dog Buddy, her very close friends Ronda Cure, Kelly and Beverly Dobson, along with 4 grandchildren Emma, Theo, Landon, and Izik. She is proceeded in death by her mother,father, 1 brother, and 1 sister. marsha was a beautiful soul and will be forever remembered and missed by everyone close to her. There will be a Celebration of life as soon as the Covid 19 is lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved