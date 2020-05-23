Marsha Lee Wolverton passed away suddenly at swedish Medical Center on May 14, 2020 at the age of 54. Marsha was born to Nolla and Mark Mitchell on Sept. 1, 1966 in Pontiac, Michigan. Marsha went to school in Kingston, Michigan. After graduating Marsha moved to Colorado in 2001. In 2012 Marsha moved to Sterling. Colorado. While living in Sterling Marsha made many friends and family. Marsha had the biggest heart and had alot of compassion for everyone she met. Her biggest joy in her life, was her dog Buddy. Marsha left behind 3 brothers, 3 sisters and 4 children. She also left behind her dog Buddy, her very close friends Ronda Cure, Kelly and Beverly Dobson, along with 4 grandchildren Emma, Theo, Landon, and Izik. She is proceeded in death by her mother,father, 1 brother, and 1 sister. marsha was a beautiful soul and will be forever remembered and missed by everyone close to her. There will be a Celebration of life as soon as the Covid 19 is lifted.

