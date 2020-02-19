Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann S. Knybel. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann S. Knybel, 74, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.



She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, daughter of the late Nelson A. and Simonne (Guilbert) Ulitsch. Ann worked as a dietician for over 30 years at Johnson Memorial Hospital. She also worked for several years in the deli department at the Co-op Food Store. Ann enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search games, Hallmark movies, music, and was a huge fan of Elvis. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with them.



Ann is survived by her three children, Michael S. Knybel Jr. and his partner, Amanda, Paula Gamble, and Laura Secore and her husband, David; eight grandchildren, Michael S. Knybel III, Ashley, Storm, Colby, Ryan, Cassandra, Tyler, and Victoria; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Breandan, Keira, Ransford, Silas, and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Nelson Jr., Frank, and Alfred.



Her funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, with a procession forming by 9 a.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Calling hours are on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.



