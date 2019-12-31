Benjamin J. Bossi Sr., 96, of Hartford, formerly of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Mary (Sarubbi) Bossi, died peacefully on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, at Avery Heights.
Born on May 14, 1923, in Hartford, he was son of the late Benjamin and Alice (Caine) Bossi. Ben grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1941. He went on to serve our country as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon returning from service he married the love of his life, Mary Sarubbi, in 1947 and together they lived in Hartford before settling in South Windsor in 1961. He worked as a manager of production planning at Stanadyne in Windsor for many years.
Ben was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Tallwood Country Club in Hebron and enjoyed rooting for the UConn basketball teams and the Boston Red Sox. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.
He leaves his son, Benjamin Bossi Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Essex; his sisters, Gloria O'Donnell and her husband, Victor, of South Windsor, and Barbara Letizio of Berlin; his grandchildren, Kristen McKiernan and her husband, Neil, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Maureen Bossi of Chicago; and his great-grandchildren, Caroline and Ellery McKiernan of Alexandria, Virginia. He was predeceased by son, John M. Bossi, and his sister, Anne Piacente.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avery Heights, 550 Avery Heights, Hartford, CT 06106.
