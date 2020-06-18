Beverley E (Foley) Ghostlaw, 82, of Vernon, and formerly of Arlington and Peabody, Massachusetts, died peacefully Sunday evening at her home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.
Born in Arlington, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna (McGuiness) Foley. She was raised and educated in Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School, Class of 1955. She continued her education at Emerson College in Boston and received her degree in 1959. Beverley was a substitute teacher at the Burke and West Memorial School in Peabody for a few years before she began working full time at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Boston. She later worked for Sebastian Insurance Agency in Saugus before she finally retired.
Beverley is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law, Donald Ghostlaw and Cindy Drozd of Tolland, Stephen Ghostlaw of Reading, and Kevin and Carla Ghostlaw of Vernon; her beloved five grandchildren, David Ghostlaw of Baltimore, Maryland, Ashley Ghostlaw of Reading, Stephanie Ghostlaw of North Andover, and Allison and Darren Ghostlaw of Vernon. She was predeceased by her son, David Ghostlaw, and by her brother, Robert Foley.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 19, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Massachusetts. All visitors are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. Funeral services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to the American Lung Association, 460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451-1991.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.