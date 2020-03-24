Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 18 photos Send Flowers Obituary

Brian John Moran, 61, of South Windsor, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born May 28, 1958, he was the son of the late Jack and Kaye Moran. Brian grew up in Manchester, where he was a 1977 graduate of Manchester High School and a 1981 graduate of the University of Connecticut. Prior to his retirement, Brian worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Social Services for 30 years. Some of his greatest joys were traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed following the UConn Huskies, Bruce Springsteen, and golfing.



Brian is survived by his loving wife, Meg (Willey) Moran, of 33 years; daughters, Kelly Moran of New York City, Lauren and husband, Adam Gootnick, of Farmington; and his beloved grandchildren, Aiden and Riley Gootnick, with another grandchild expected soon. He also leaves his sister, Nancy and Bob Lee of New Hampshire and their children RJ, Ryan, Ronan, and Ryder; Mark and Carol Willey of Colorado and their sons, Joshua and Nathan; Ellen Riemer of South Carolina and her children, Matthew, Meagan, and Michael. Brian leaves behind his lifelong friend, Rick Funke of West Hartford. He was predeceased by his sister, Sheila Moran of Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian's name online at



www.FAVARH.org



or mailed to The Arc FAVARH, Attn. Development, 225 Commerce Drive, Canton, CT 06019.



A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a future date.







