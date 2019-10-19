Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. LaPointe (Dorsey) Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Carol was born on March 26, 1936, in Hartford, to the late Alfred and Armande LaPointe. Carol lived in Coventry most of her life and worked at Sutures mill in Coventry for several years. She retired from Pratt and Whitney after many dedicated years. Through the years, Carol had many hobbies; she enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine and to her home in Florida. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and bird watching. She loved her pets and cheering on the UConn basketball team. She loved to play Bingo and watch TV game shows. Carol was a member of St. Mary Church in Coventry.



Carol leaves behind her daughter Corrine Brand and her husband, Richard, and their four children and daughter-in-law; Her two sons, Robert Dorsey and his wife, Norma and their two children and son-in-law, Keith Dorsey and his two children. She also leaves behind her sister Shirley Boulay; her extended family Paul Carter Jr. and family. Carol was also predeceased by her husband Robert Dorsey Sr.; and her sister Nancy LaPointe. Carol also leaves behind her three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her family will miss her dearly.



Services for Carol will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 1600 Main St. Coventry. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 386 Main St, Coventry.



