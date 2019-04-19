Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia M. Sierputowski Humphrey. View Sign

Cecelia M. Sierputowski Humphrey, 92, resident of Vernon and formerly of Stafford and Manchester, passed away, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Vernon Manor.



She was born in Tolland, on Nov. 30, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Sierputowski formerly of Stafford. She was formerly employed by Aetna, Plax, Manchester Modes, and Kage Co.



She is survived by her daughter, Valerie A. Mazzone and her husband, Robert F. Mazzone, of Coventry; and also her sons, Kevin J. Humphrey of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas L. Humphrey of Colchester; along with three grandchildren, Mark, Ryan, and Aidan Humphrey of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Jones; brother-in-law, Buddy Miller; and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Humphrey; and son, Mark T. Humphrey.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St. Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

