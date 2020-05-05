Daisy May (Springer) Miller, 74, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, beloved wife of over 45 years to Kenneth E. Miller, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Daisy was born July 2, 1945, in Danforth, Maine, the daughter of the late Byron and Cora Springer. She grew up and lived in Maine before moving to Connecticut over 50 years ago. She was an active member of the Antique Truck Club Association since 1982 with her husband, Kenny, and one of her prized possessions, was her 1945 Dodge pick-up truck. She was an avid NASCAR fan.In addition to her husband, Daisy is survived by her daughter, Roanda Alves and her husband, Frank, of Springfield; and her stepson, David Miller and his wife, Jennifer, of Broad Brook; and many siblings, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth E. Miller Jr. Daisy will be deeply missed by her family and many close friends, including her two faithful companions, Kitty and Sammy.Funeral services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorial contributions in Daisy's name be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit