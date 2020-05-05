Daisy May (Springer) Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daisy May (Springer) Miller, 74, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, beloved wife of over 45 years to Kenneth E. Miller, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Daisy was born July 2, 1945, in Danforth, Maine, the daughter of the late Byron and Cora Springer. She grew up and lived in Maine before moving to Connecticut over 50 years ago. She was an active member of the Antique Truck Club Association since 1982 with her husband, Kenny, and one of her prized possessions, was her 1945 Dodge pick-up truck. She was an avid NASCAR fan.

In addition to her husband, Daisy is survived by her daughter, Roanda Alves and her husband, Frank, of Springfield; and her stepson, David Miller and his wife, Jennifer, of Broad Brook; and many siblings, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth E. Miller Jr. Daisy will be deeply missed by her family and many close friends, including her two faithful companions, Kitty and Sammy.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorial contributions in Daisy's name be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved