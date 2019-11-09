Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale A. Busque. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale A. Busque, 87, of Andover, passed away at home on Nov. 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



Born in Augusta, Maine, he moved to East Hartford, where he met his best friend, love of his life and wife of 70 years, Lorraine (Ouellette) Busque. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be forever missed by his family.



Dale was predeceased by his eldest son D. Keith Busque. Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Kyle K. Busque and his wife, Patricia of Vernon, and Keven J. Busque and his wife, Diane of Manchester, Kathryn Busque Neville and her husband, John Sarnik, of Andover. Dale also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Ryan, Michelle, Cassandra, Julie, Kelly, Kacey, John, Kyra and Katelyn; and 10 great-grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart.



The family would like to thank the many people from ECHN Home Hospice for all the support, dedication, kindness they gave while taking care of Dale and for making the end of his life as comfortable as possible.



Memorial donations may be made to .



The family will have a private memorial service for Dale.







Dale A. Busque, 87, of Andover, passed away at home on Nov. 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.Born in Augusta, Maine, he moved to East Hartford, where he met his best friend, love of his life and wife of 70 years, Lorraine (Ouellette) Busque. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be forever missed by his family.Dale was predeceased by his eldest son D. Keith Busque. Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Kyle K. Busque and his wife, Patricia of Vernon, and Keven J. Busque and his wife, Diane of Manchester, Kathryn Busque Neville and her husband, John Sarnik, of Andover. Dale also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Ryan, Michelle, Cassandra, Julie, Kelly, Kacey, John, Kyra and Katelyn; and 10 great-grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart.The family would like to thank the many people from ECHN Home Hospice for all the support, dedication, kindness they gave while taking care of Dale and for making the end of his life as comfortable as possible.Memorial donations may be made to .The family will have a private memorial service for Dale. Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.