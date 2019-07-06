David A. Gates, 75, passed away at his home July 2, 2019.
Originally from the New England area, David resided in Little River, South Carolina for the past 30 years. Born May 30, 1944, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, he was the youngest child of the late George H. and Daisy O. (Nichols) Gates.
Mr. Gates served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. However, he had a variety of occupations throughout his life. He was most passionate about his role as an electrician. David enjoyed watching sports and old movies, chatting with friends at the local pub and dog-sitting his favorite pups, Joe and Roxy.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Peter Kratimenos; his grandson, Alex Kratimenos; his son, Justin Gates; and close family friends, whom he considered family, Sandra Colborn, Cyndee Colborn, Jon Dowell, and Billy Ferguson. He is also survived by his sister, Loes Hemmeler; and brothers, George "Sonny" Gates and Thomas Gates; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Harold; and his sisters, Nancy and Janet.
Per his request, no services will be held.
In honor of David's love of dogs, donations can be made to Animal Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
www.humanesocietynmb.org/give/
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/ North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 6 to July 10, 2019