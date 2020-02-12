Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Vogel. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Mae Vogel, 85, of Stafford Springs, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.



She was born in Willington, daughter of the late John and Mary (Trnavsky) Koniar. Dot was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who took great pride in caring for her family.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ronald Vogel; two children, Randy Vogel and his wife, Nancy, of Florida, and Linda Baker and her husband, Rick, of Stafford Springs; two grandsons, Eric Vogel and his partner, Megan Davies, and Sean Vogel and his wife, Ashley; four siblings, Roseanne Parizek and her husband Jerry, Mary Jane Labbe and her husband, Roland, Alice Sousa, and Milan Koniar and his wife, Helen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Shelly Vogel; brothers, William, John, Edward, and Adolf Koniar; and sisters, Evelyn Williams, Julia Carter, and Eleanor Palmer.



Funeral services with burial in Willington Hill Cemetery, Willington, will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shelly Vogel Fund, Citizens' Scholarship Foundation of Stafford, c/o Krista Hicks, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit



