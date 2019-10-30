Edward Doyle

Service Information
Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
06095
(888)-909-2728
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Cemetery
360 Broad St.
Manchester, CT
Obituary
Edward Doyle of East Windsor, U.S. Army retiree, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Edward was born Feb. 25,1943, in Hartford, to the late William and Beula Doyle. He leaves behind his loving sister Carol Doyle and her partner, Deb McGrath.

Edward was very proud of his 22 years of service in the United States Army. The family thanks the caring and kindness of the Seabury staff and the hospice team of Masonicare.

Services and full military honors for Edward will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St. Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

For more information or to leave an online condolence visit

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
