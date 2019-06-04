Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Walter Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Manchester to the late Loreta (Faulter) and John Anderson. He was the beloved husband of Mary Pat (McCarthy) Anderson for 67 years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family especially his great-grandchildren. He was a member of the IUOE for over 20 years. He worked for the Vernon Board of Education for many years.



Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his children, Daniel Anderson and his wife, Christine, of Vernon, Scott Anderson and his wife, Tracey, of Willington; and daughter-in-law, Debra Anderson of California; his grandchildren, Brian, Timothy, Eric, Matthew, Elizabeth, Clair, and Lisa; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces, Sandy and Sheila. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, David Kevin Anderson; and his daughter, Maureen Anderson; his sisters, Lorraine Anderson and Lucille Ridolfi; and his niece, Kim Ridolfi.



Relatives and friends may join the family Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow at Valley Falls Cemetery in Vernon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tri-County Arc, 40 Hale St., Vernon, CT 06066.



