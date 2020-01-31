Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Breault) Wendus. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine (Breault) Wendus, 78, of Ellington and formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Ronald Wendus, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.



Born and raised in Claremont, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Frederick H. and Ida (Dubois) Breault. Elaine moved to Connecticut as a teenager and resided in Vernon for most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to raising her children, she worked various jobs, including being a nurse's aide at Manchester Hospital, and an office worker for Stanadyne for 13 years. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville and worked the Summerfest and bingo games at the church. Elaine was also a member of the PAC club in Vernon. She loved stock car races, playing Bingo, and was a member of "The Odd Couples" bowling league.



Elaine is survived by her sons, Michael Wendus and his wife, Angela, of Vernon, and Ronald Wendus of Westfield, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Brian, Rachel, Ronald, Jessica, and Faith; her great-grandchildren, Kiera, Allison, John, and Bryce; her brother, Donald Breault; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Wendus; and two sisters, Lorraine Alexander and Irene Blake.



A memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences and guestbook, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Elaine (Breault) Wendus, 78, of Ellington and formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Ronald Wendus, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.Born and raised in Claremont, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Frederick H. and Ida (Dubois) Breault. Elaine moved to Connecticut as a teenager and resided in Vernon for most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to raising her children, she worked various jobs, including being a nurse's aide at Manchester Hospital, and an office worker for Stanadyne for 13 years. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville and worked the Summerfest and bingo games at the church. Elaine was also a member of the PAC club in Vernon. She loved stock car races, playing Bingo, and was a member of "The Odd Couples" bowling league.Elaine is survived by her sons, Michael Wendus and his wife, Angela, of Vernon, and Ronald Wendus of Westfield, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Brian, Rachel, Ronald, Jessica, and Faith; her great-grandchildren, Kiera, Allison, John, and Bryce; her brother, Donald Breault; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Wendus; and two sisters, Lorraine Alexander and Irene Blake.A memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.For online condolences and guestbook, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close