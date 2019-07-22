Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie B. Poirot (Colturi) Canapa. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (Fumiati) Colturi. After attending schools in Hartford and graduating from Weaver High School Class of 1945, she married William Poirot and moved to Enfield in 1955, she worked nights at First National Grocers as a comptometer operator while raising three children. She then worked for the Connecticut Bank & Trust in Enfield. Bill passed away in 1975. While working at the bank she met Robert Canapa, the next love of her life. After retiring from the bank, she worked part time at The Icing, an Enfield distributor of ladies accessories. And after leaving the Icing, she volunteered for more than 10 years at The Felician Sisters Adult Day Care.



Elsie was an avid reader of romance novels - "not the trashy ones" - and blazed through various word puzzles, including the Sunday Times Magazine crossword puzzle in ballpoint pen. She also enjoyed a host of passions that included knitting, crocheting, going to the casinos and above all, spending time with family and friends.



She is survived by her three children: a daughter, Carol Poirot and her husband, Ken Karpuska, of Marlborough; a daughter, Kathy Herrick and her partner, Steve Gaudette, of Ocala, Florida; and a son, Frank Poirot and his wife, Susan Devito, of Windsor; a stepdaughter, JoAnn Canapa of Vermont; a brother, Joseph Colturi and his wife, Barbara, of Falmouth, Massachusetts; a sister, Irene Folger and her partner, Robert Smith, of Enfield; a grandson, Ethan and his wife, Tina Hebert, and two great-granddaughters, Emily and Jenna Hebert all of Southington; and two great friends, Carolyn Kelly of Enfield and former son-in-law, James Lefebvre also of Enfield.



Family and friends are invited to meet the family Tuesday morning, July 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, and burial will be at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 060111.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



