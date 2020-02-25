|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. "Jim" Cuscovitch.
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
|
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
View Map
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
James T. "Jim" Cuscovitch, 83, of Enfield, widower of Elizabeth "Betty" (Wallace) Cuscovitch (2009), entered into eternal peace, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion, Enfield.
Born in Springfield, Jim was a son of the late Charles and Melvina (Crochetiere) Cuscovitch. He lived in Enfield for most of his life, moving to Suffield in 2015. Jim served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was formerly employed by Troiano's Oil Co. for 22 years, before owning and operating Jim's Plumbing and Heating for over 30 years. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. for over 38 years and was affectionately known to many as "Jim the Plumber." He was a communicant of Holy Family Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Washington Irving Council 50 in Enfield, and the William B. Kilcoyne Assembly 4th Degree. Jim was an avid fisherman, both freshwater and saltwater, enjoying his time on his boat with family and friends. When he wasn't fishing, Jim enjoyed golfing, or attending and supporting his grandchildren's various sports and activities.
Jim is survived by three children, Brenda Korona and her husband, Bill, of Enfield, Bruce Cuscovitch and his wife, Carroll, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Kathleen Lemeris and her husband, Joe, of Enfield; a brother, Robert Cuscovitch of Enfield; a sister, Carol Cosgrove of Enfield; 11 grandchildren, Holly Bronko, Tyler, Brianne, Cameron, and Spencer Korona, Alex, Paige, and Mathew Cuscovitch, and Abbey Doane, Joseph, and Aren Lemeris. Besides his wife, Jim was predeceased by a brother, Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Leete-Stevens for a procession to Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal with military honors will follow at Hazardville Cemetery.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to, The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839.
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|