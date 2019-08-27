Janis Marion LaPointe of Enfield passed away Aug. 19, 2019, from a long fight with ALS.



Janis was born in Springfield June 3, 1943. Janis briefly attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and later transferred to American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree and went on to work at the Springfield Union and the Sunday Republican newspaper where she was a reporter for many years. From there she went on to work at Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Co. and became a Certified Life Underwriter (CLU), and retired after a long and successful career as a CLU.



Janis was a member of the Audubon Society and was an avid bird and butterfly watcher. She went on many trips to countries in South America with friends and members of the Audubon Society. She enjoyed and loved her dog Sparky for many years. She also loved painting pictures of sea and mountain scenes. She was also a member of the Unity Church of Greater Hartford.



She is survived by a brother, Ralph Marcheselli and his wife, Arlene Marcheselli; her nephew, Matthew Marcheselli and his wife, Kimberly Marcheselli; and her grandniece, Sloan Marcheselli who resides in Texas.



There will be a memorial Mass for Janis at Unity Church of Greater Hartford, 919 Ellington Road, South Windsor, Monday, Sept. 2, starting at 1 p.m. There will be a reception in the Community Room of Unity Church following the ceremony.



