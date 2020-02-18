Jordan M. Stanton

Jordan M. Stanton, 36, of Stafford Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

He was born in Hartford, on Dec. 6, 1983. Jordan was employed as a painter for Goodco Painting. He was a loving and devoted father who always lived in the moment and will be remembered for his smile.

Jordan is survived by his fiancé, Katherine Madigan; daughter, Valentina Stanton; mother, Susan Lussier and her husband, Paul; father, Michael Stanton; two sisters, Alicia Carr and her husband, Aaron, and Laura Stanton; nieces and nephews, Justice, Destiny, Christian, Journey, and Caleb; maternal grandmother, Antoinette Perrier; paternal grandfather, Richard Stanton; and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to take place at 2 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valentina Stanton Fund, c/o Stafford Savings Bank, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020
