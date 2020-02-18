Jordan M. Stanton, 36, of Stafford Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
He was born in Hartford, on Dec. 6, 1983. Jordan was employed as a painter for Goodco Painting. He was a loving and devoted father who always lived in the moment and will be remembered for his smile.
Jordan is survived by his fiancé, Katherine Madigan; daughter, Valentina Stanton; mother, Susan Lussier and her husband, Paul; father, Michael Stanton; two sisters, Alicia Carr and her husband, Aaron, and Laura Stanton; nieces and nephews, Justice, Destiny, Christian, Journey, and Caleb; maternal grandmother, Antoinette Perrier; paternal grandfather, Richard Stanton; and many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to take place at 2 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valentina Stanton Fund, c/o Stafford Savings Bank, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020