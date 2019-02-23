Joyce Hayes Lawrence, 76, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
She was born Feb. 19, 1942, to Philip and Gladys Hayes in New Jersey. Joyce grew up in Hartford and Bloomfield. Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, James H. Lawrence. Joyce and Jim lived the latter part of their life together in Heath, Massachusetts up at "camp." Joyce loved to spend time with her family members, play cards with her friends at the park, and dote over her dog, Bitty.
Joyce is survived by her children, John Lawrence and his wife, Shelly Maritzer-Lawrence, of Rocky Hill, Shari-Lyn Mahon and her husband, Randy Shea, of West Granby, Susan Lawrence of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and Robin Stroinski of New Britain; two sisters, Mary Onstott of Vernon, and Susan Nerney and her husband, Joe, of New Hartford; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; many foster children, nieces, and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her son, Roy Kearns; her brother, Thomas Hayes; her sister, Judith Auner; and grandson, Joshua Maritzer-Lawrence.
There will be no funeral service but a private celebration of Joyce's life will be held March 9. For more detailed information, please contact the family directly.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to the , 153 Magazine St., Springfield, MA 01109.
