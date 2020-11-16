1/1
Kenneth W. "Ken" Africano
Kenneth W. "Ken" Africano, 64, of Granville, Massachusetts, formerly of Windsor Locks, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 13, at Baystate Medical Center.

Born in Hartford, Ken was raised in Windsor Locks and was a graduate of Windsor Locks High School, class of '75. He was formerly employed by Finast Distribution Center for over 20 years. In his free time, Ken was a die-hard motorcycle enthusiast, having owned several classic BMW motorcycles. He toured the continental U.S. by motorcycle extensively. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews whom he adored. Ken loved to tell a good story, and his wit and sense of humor were infectious to everyone around him. He loved to make others laugh.

Ken is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Alekson) Africano of Windsor Locks; a sister Elaine Frank of Windsor Locks; a brother, Richard Africano and his wife, Mary Ann of Glenmont, New York; and his nieces and nephews, Daniel and Rachel Frank, and Katie and Peter Africano. He was predeceased by his father Arthur Africano; two brothers, Mark and Robert Africano; and a brother-in-law, Mitchell Frank.

Services and burial are private.

Donations in Ken's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
November 16, 2020
my friend Kenny, missed you the past few years at our gatherings
Rob Gondek
Friend
November 16, 2020
I’m very disheartened to see this news. I and I’m sure along with everybody else that knew him through motorcycling Will mourn of his passing and will miss him...
Daniel Walton
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dariel Frederick
Friend
