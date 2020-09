Or Copy this URL to Share

Memorial and Celebration of Life for Marie R. Pelizari.



Sept. 19, 1929 – March 22, 2020



Please join us for a memorial service and celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Stafford Fish and Game Club Pavilion, 52 Rockwell Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06075.



Marie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. All friends and family are welcome. Light food and beverages will be served.





